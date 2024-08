Espajlita M wins golden medal for Junior Fillies Championship in Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, 24th August, 2024 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed...