India to make space missions debris-free by 2030, says President Murmu

NEW DELHI, 24th August, 2024 (WAM) – India’s President, Droupadi Murmu, has declared that all space missions by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be “debris-free” by the year 2030. “We have to be prepared for challenges ahead. Space debris can cause problems for future space mission...