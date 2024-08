Sharjah Charity International disbursed AED84.3M in UAE in H1-24

SHARJAH, 24th August, 2024 (WAM) – The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) spent AED84.3 million on aid programmes within the country during the first half of this year. This includes AED6.7 million for monthly aid, AED31.2 million for seasonal programmes, and AED39.6 million for lump-sum aid. Addi...