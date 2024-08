ADIHEX 2024 celebrates Emirati heritage, expands business horizons

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forwar...