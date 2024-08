ADIHEX to launch 'badge for falcons' at upcoming edition

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) badge for falcons will be launched by ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, for the 21st edition...