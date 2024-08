UAE clenches bronze at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships

The UAE secured its first-ever medal in the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships, which concluded on Saturday in Chengdu, China, as Riyan Malhan, a 14-year-old player from the UAE national team, won the U15 singles bronze medal.A rising star, Malhan finished third in the U15 singles category,...