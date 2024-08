Nakheel awards AED810m contract for marine works at Palm Jebel Ali

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm, Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED810 million contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to "Jan De Nul Dredging LTD."Part of the leading international Jan De Nul Group, the company will be responsible for dredging, lan...