ADIHEX 2024 to highlight UAE’s equestrian heritage

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADNEC Group is organising the 21st edition of ADIHEX from 31st August to 8th September, 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, blending Emirati cultural tra...