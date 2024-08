Ministry of Culture allocates AED 3.3 million to beneficiaries of Second Cycle of National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity

The Ministry of Culture announced the beneficiaries of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity-cycle 2, launched in August 2023.A total of AED 3,296,300 has been allocated to support 43 talented Emirati individuals across various cultural and creative fields.The programme aims to reinfor...