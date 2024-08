Fatima bint Mubarak instilled initiative, leadership in Emirati women: Shamma Al Mazrouei

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, said, that celebrating Emirati women is a recognition of their pivotal role in society, as they are the beating heart of the family and a cornerstone in raising a conscious generation capable of meeting challenges.In a statemen...