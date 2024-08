US$87.4 million needed to contain Mpox outbreak, WHO says

GENEVA, 27th August, 2024 (WAM)-- Following the declaration of a global emergency on 14th August, WHO said on Tuesday it needs US$ 87.4 million over 6 months, from September 2024 to February 2025, to work with countries, partners and other stakeholders to stop and contain the current outbreak of mpo...