UAE Central Bank announces M-Bills auction on September 2

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced today an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 2nd September, 2024. The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to AED2,000 million, the second for 42 days will be up to AED...