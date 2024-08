Fatima bint Mubarak praises ADNOC’s gender initiatives on Emirati Women’s Day

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation) Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today highlighted how Emirati Women's Day is a profound reflection...