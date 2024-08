23% growth in new licences for Emirati businesswomen during H1: DED Ajman

A report by the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ajman revealed that the number of Emirati women entrepreneurs in the emirate reached 2,949 in the first half of 2024. Emirati businesswomen now make up 35.5 percent of the total businesswomen in Ajman, highlighting their strong presence in the loc...