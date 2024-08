5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, KP region in Pakistan

An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday morning, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawa...