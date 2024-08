11th Dibba Al Hisn Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off

The 11th edition of the Dibba Al Hisn Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council and Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, kicked off on Thursday.The festival’s activities will continue for four consecutive days in the city ...