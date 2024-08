Jebel Ali Port hits new monthly container handling record

DP World's Jebel Ali Port set a new monthly container throughput record in July, handling 1,400,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) and topping its previous high set in 2015.This follows a strong performance in the first half of 2024, with the port handling 7.3 million TEUs, up 3.9 percent year on yea...