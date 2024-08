Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs life-saving open chest surgery on 31-year-old patient

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, successfully performed life-saving open chest surgery to treat a 31-year-old patient, suffering from Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).This life-threatening condition is caused by high pressure within the pulmonary artery, which a...