NMDC Group’s IPO of NMDC Energy oversubscribed within hours of Day 1

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2024 (WAM) – NMDC Group – P.J.S.C. (ADX: NMDC) announced today that the Initial Public Offering (IPO or Offering for 1.15 billion shares (Offer Shares) in its wholly owned subsidiary, NMDC Energy – P.J.S.C. (NMDC Energy) has been oversubscribed within hours of the first day o...