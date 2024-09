RTA opens two main bridges as part of Al Khail Road development project

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two major bridges at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali. The completed bridges span 1,350 metres and have a combined capacity of about 8,000 vehicles per hour. RTA also announced that the completion rate has reach...