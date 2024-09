ADIHEX 2024 to feature largest auction of purebred Arabian camels

The 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2024), organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Emirates Falconers Club at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, will host its largest ever auction of purebred camels on Thursday, 5th September.Held under the patronage...