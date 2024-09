Nahyan bin Zayed visits 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has visited the Abu Dhabi Sports Council Pavilion at the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). His Highness toured the pavilion as well as the platforms of the clubs operatin...