EAD launches sea cage aquaculture project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2024 (WAM) – The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the first sea cages aquaculture project in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.The project is held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman...