Team Abu Dhabi’s Al Qemzi wins in Italy to regain lead in title race

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi regained the lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship on Sunday with a commanding victory in the Grand Prix of Italy.The four-time F2 world champion led from start to finish to secure his second Grand Prix success of the season ahead of team-mate Mansoor Al Mansoo...