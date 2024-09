ADIB achieves AA ESG rating upgrade from MSCI

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has received an upgrade in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating from MSCI, a leading global provider of ESG indexes.ADIB’s rating has been elevated to AA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) from A in the annual MSCI update.With the upgraded rating, the bank’s classi...