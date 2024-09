Third edition of Al Bader Festival commences on 12th September

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Al Bader Festival will take place from 12th to 26th September.The 2024 edition of the Festival, organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Fujairah, will be held at the Fujairah Creative...