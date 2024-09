Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 concludes with over AED 700 million in sales

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded the 2024 edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions yesterday, Sunday, with a grand celebration at Sahara Centre in Sharjah, marking the successful culmination of 63 days of vibrant activities organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Touris...