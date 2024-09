UAE Cabinet reviews outcomes of efforts to develop economic, investment-related legislative framework

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2024 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet’s meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ...