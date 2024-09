Dibba Al-Hisn's dried fish festival draws 30,000 visitors

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2024 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Dibba Al-Hisn Dried Fish and Fishing Festival, which ran for four days on Al-Hisn Island, drew over 30,000 guests and generated over AED 1 million in sales for exhibitors.Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), ...