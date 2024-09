'Dubai Humanitarian' transports 90 metric tonnes of aid to support Sudanese people

Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXB-H) has facilitated urgent relief supplies to Chad’s capital, Ndjamena, to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding l...