Top golfing stars confirmed for Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2024 (WAM) – Two-time champion Tommy Fleetwood and major champions Justin Rose and Adam Scott have been confirmed for the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November, the DP World Tour announced on Monday.Taking place at Yas Links from 7th to 10th November, the tournament...