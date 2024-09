3,000-yr-old cedar tree toppled on typhoon-hit Japan island

An iconic 3,000-year-old cedar tree on Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan has been toppled, likely due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Shanshan, local tour guides said Tuesday.Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported that the 26-metre-high cedar, named "Yayoisugi," with a trunk circumference of abou...