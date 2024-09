Bodour Al Qasimi explores Rumi’s legacy at Konya’s Mevlâna Museum

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has visited the Mevlâna Museum in the Turkish city of Konya – a place where the spirit of the iconic poet, scholar, and jurist Jalal al-Din Rumi still lingers.The visit reflects a deep an...