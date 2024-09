UAE President attends 21st Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) today.Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club under the theme "Embracing the Future, Honouring the Past,” the event is being held at the Abu Dha...