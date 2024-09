ECSSR, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launch inaugural ‘Hili Forum’

Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) launched the inaugural “Hili Forum”, marking a significant addition to the UAE’s strategic dialogue landscape.The flagship forum will take place from 16-17 September 2024 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island ...