Burjeel Holdings receives inaugural 'AAA' MSCI Provisional ESG Rating

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2024 (WAM) – Burjeel Holdings PLC today announced that MSCI has initiated a provisional ESG rating of “AAA” for the Group, recognising Burjeel as one of just 6 percent of global healthcare leaders that stand out for their strong performance across Environmental, Social, an...