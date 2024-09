Indian edition of 'His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity' released

ABU DHABI, 4th September 2024 (WAM) – The Indian edition of the book titled “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity", authored by Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies...