Italian media hail inauguration of Sharjah’s first Arabic Cultural Institute in Milan as ‘Historic Event’

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The inauguration of the first Arabic Cultural Institute in Milan, Italy, by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has garnered widespread acclaim from both Italian and Arab communities, particularly...