Coljani gains second Wathba Stallions Cup Win

LONDON, 4th September, 2024 (WAM) -- Coljani, owned by Raffles Partnership, won by neck in a strong challenge over local runner Sassy, in the Wathba Stallions Cup (0-55) Handicap at Chepstow Racecourse yesterday in London. The 2000 metre-race is sponsored by the 16th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour ...