Commander of Egypt’s Air Force visits UAE National Pavilion at International Airshow

Lieutenant General Mahmoud Foaad Abdel Gawad, Commander of Egypt’s Air Force, visited the UAE National Pavilion at the Egypt International Airshow in Alamein city.Abdel Gawad met Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC), and reviewed the cutting-edge aerospace...