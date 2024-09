Mohammed bin Rashid, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister discuss ways to bolster strategic partnership

DUBAI,4th September, 2024 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, at Union House in Dub...