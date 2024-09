IGCF 2024: Hessa Buhumaid highlights silver economy’s potential to promote inclusive growth in UAE

SHARJAH, 4th September, 2024 (WAM) – The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) kicked off on Wednesday (4th September) with a thought-provoking discussion on a key global trend - the growing and untapped potential of the Silver Economy at the IGCF’s Gov. Talks platform. In the ses...