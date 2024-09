Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi: 43 years of driving Ajman's renaissance, UAE's development

The 6th September 2024 marks the 43rd anniversary of the assumption of power by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.Since 6th September 1981, Sheikh Humaid has been entrusted with the respon...