Wizz Air launches first long-haul Abu Dhabi-Milan route

Wizz Air has announced the first route for its new Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft, marking a new era of ultra-low-fare travel on long-haul routes. Starting 2nd June 2025, Wizz Air will begin daily direct flights between Milan and Abu Dhabi. This route is the first of many that will utilise...