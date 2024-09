Eastern Economic Forum opens in Vladivostok featuring representatives of 40+ countries

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2024, organised by the Roscongress Foundation, has started in Vladivostok, according to TV BRICS, the media partner of the forum.This year, the main theme of the forum is "Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential". In his greeting to the EEF participants, Ru...