UAE's Noura Al Ketbi secures fifth place in women's shot put F32 final at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Noura Al Ketbi, a member of the UAE national athletics team, secured fifth place in the women's shot put F32 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Competing at the Stade de France on Wednesday, Al Ketbi recorded a personal best throw of 5.92 meters. Her teammate, Thekra Al Kaabi, finished twelfth ...