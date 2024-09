Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours 11th SGCA winners

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, honoured the 11th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2024) winners on Thursday.The event, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), took place at Expo Centre Sharjah, coinci...