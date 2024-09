Arabian camel auction at ADIHEX achieves AED2.5 million in sales

The Arabian camel auction at the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 attracted significant interest, achieving sales of nearly AED2.5 million for 15 camels.Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Advanced Scientific Group at the ADNEC...