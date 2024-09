Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Amiri Diwan of Qatar

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar.At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh S...