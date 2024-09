Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Volleyball Cup for Ladies begins 12 September

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy is organising the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Volleyball Cup for Ladies, to be held in Abu Dhabi from 12th to 16th September, 2024.The event is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of t...